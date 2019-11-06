Melissa Gorga Clears the Air After Seemingly Announcing She's Pregnant

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 1:50 PM
Is she or isn't she?
On Wednesday morning, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga popped by the Daily Pop studios to have a chat with hosts Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart. During their sit down, Melissa may have let some important information slip. In the process of discussing the drama between Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice, Carissa asked Melissa if she has ever regretted being on the show.
"I'm a completely different person right now than I was 10 years ago when this all started," she shared. "I'm a lot more independent. I'm a business woman. I cook a lot less. So, yes, I think if he could go back and take it back he probably would." Just because things are different, doesn't necessarily think Melissa herself would change the past.
Morgan asked if she would quit the show if her husband asked today. "I don't think so," she revealed. "No, not at this point. No, we are pregnant now at this point."
After seeing the shocked looks on both Morgan and Carissa's faces, Melissa quickly clarified her position. "No, no, no not that kind of pregnant," she shared. "We're pregnant with the show. So it's like, we're in it. I'm going to go to the end with this show."
Luckily, Melissa also stuck around for a few more questions from our E! News producers where she was able to clarify the situation. "Oh my God here we go! I am not pregnant. I'm pregnant with the Real Housewives of New Jersey," she joked. "I have to stop saying this. It's like the worst analogy."
"This is why it's not a good analogy for this part of my life," she shared. "People are thinking that I am pregnant and I'm not confirming that just yet." The reality star than broke out in laughter realizing that she just said the word "yet."
Melissa swears she's not pregnant, and fans have no choice to believe her. But as always, we'll be watching!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?