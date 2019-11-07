Meghan Markle & Kate's Middleton's Skincare Fave Is 20% Off

Paul Marriott/Shutterstock
by Jake Thompson | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 4:00 AM
Paul Marriott/Shutterstock
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ever wondered how royal icons Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton keep their skin oh-so-glowing? Or how Aussie legend Naomi Watts stays fresh-faced all year long? With the impending winter months (and the inevitable doom of dry skin) ahead of us, it's time to get on top of our skincare regiments and stock up on the best and cleanest skincare products!
Lucky for us, Credo's annual Friends & Family sale starts TODAY! It's the ONLY time that "the largest clean online beauty store" and it's entire product line-up will be discounted at 20%! From now through Sunday, 11/10, you can treat your skin to the very same products all your favorite A-listers use! From beauty sleep elixirs to nighttime serums to rose water face creams, you'll be able to keep your skin moisturized and glowing—in the cleanest way possible—all winter long!
Here are five of our favorite must-haves below.
Ever wondered Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's secret to glowing skin? With this beauty sleep elixir, of course! This nutrient-filled nightly facial treatment provides skin with a super boost of Omegas 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9, vitamins and minerals.
Want to be in on the know about Naomi Watts' nighttime must-have? Why, it's this luxury beauty serum! This luxuriously hydrating serum that infuses organic botanicals with 500mg full spectrum hemp oil will keep your skin oh-so-glowing.
This best-selling fan favorite nighttime product combines retinol with the powerful effects of Vitamin A, C, and E for superior results. It' both non-toxic night and helps to clarify skin without irritating it.
This everywhere moisturizer for dry skin is a fan favorite must-have! It's a universal moisturizer great for your face, elbows, hands and feet and with it's on-the-go size, you can keep your skin hydrated for the busy bee that you are.
This soothing facial cream works to hydrate and smooth skin leaving it with a glowing and dewy finish. This natural formula includes Rosewater, Aloe Water, and White Tea Extract that help to moisturize and soothe skin.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?