It's safe to say not everyone is thrilled with this reconciliation.

Just a few short days ago, Hayden Panettiere and ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson were photographed walking through an airport together.

The pictures quickly had fans wondering if these two are giving their romance a second chance. As it turns out, E! News has some answers.

"Hayden and Brian got back together as soon as the restraining order was lifted," a source shared with us. "Neither one of them wanted the restraining order in place and it was the only thing preventing them from being together."

Our insider added, "Hayden has been open with her friends and family about her decision to reunite with Brian. Even though she knows they don't approve of him, Hayden is telling everyone that things are different this time."