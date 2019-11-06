Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Secrets to Ageless Beauty

Jennifer Aniston is spilling secrets on skin health.

The Morning Show actress, who celebrated her 50th birthday earlier this year, is known for her flawless skin and timeless beauty. And, while the A-list star credits her parents for genes and good recommendations, Aniston says it's all about maintaining what you have.

"I inherited good skin from my dad," Aniston, whose father is actor John Aniston, tells the Los Angeles Times. "But one thing I would have to say to my younger self is, 'Don't take that for granted,' because you do have to maintain that. It does have a shelf life."

Aniston, who shares that she's "obsessed" with skin health, recommends products that contain probiotics, which are known for being beneficial for the skin.

"The whole thing is fascinating to me," Aniston tells the publication. "Our NAD [short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide] starts to decrease as we get older, which is basically the mitochondria of our cells. When that starts to break down, our bodies start to break down. Genes turn off, and then you age."