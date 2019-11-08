E!'s Nightly Pop Expands to 4 Nights a Week! Get the Details

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 8:00 AM
Starting Sunday, Nov. 17, E!'s Nightly Pop expands its programming to four nights per week, offering pop culture fanatics twice as many opportunities to kick back with co-hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March than before. The talk show series has graced our TV screens with entertainment-centric commentary on a bi-weekly basis since its October 2018 debut.
But now, more than a year since its inaugural broadcast, we're kicking things up a notch.
The new expansion will see Morgan, Nina and Hunter trading thoughts on the latest Hollywood happenings in an amped-up format, with Nightly Pop set to air Sunday through Wednesday evenings beginning on the 17th (as a special treat, the new programming schedule's first week includes an additional episode airing Thursday, Nov. 21!). And there's even more content coming your way in the meantime.
Just in case the week-and-a-half stretch from now until then feels like far too long to wait, fans will have a chance to spend more time than usual with the Nightly Pop crew beginning Sunday, Nov. 10, courtesy of E!'s annual "Nightly Pop Awards".
The special bonus episode—slated to air immediately after the E! People's Choice Awards—will feature our favorite co-hosting trio as they recap the year's most memorable reality show moments, celebrity hookups, breakups and more! At least one surprise guest is expected to make an appearance, so make sure to tune in.
Check out the video above to catch up with the Nightly Pop team ahead of the show's new schedule!
Watch E!’s annual "Nightly Pop Awards" Sunday, Nov. 10, following the 2019 People's Choice Awards.
