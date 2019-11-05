The Flash Solves a Surprising Murder Mystery

Echo, as we met him in tonight's episode, used Cisco and Gypsy's relationship to get to her, making her think that Cisco was the one who was killing her, which made her hesitate just long enough for Echo to get her.

He operated under the idea that Cisco couldn't outsmart him since they are essentially the same person, but Cisco managed it anyway, after they literally had to fight each other in one of the show's more grounded fight scenes, since nobody's got super powers.

"I think we're very lucky to have the stunt department that we have, because they're the ones that made sure that it looked good, that it had the sort of gravitas that it needed, because you know...neither of these characters have special powers," Valdes says."It's really just a straight up brawl."

It's also a straight up brawl between two men who are, in a lot of ways, the same person, who through that butterfly effect that separates all the doppelgangers in the Arrowverse, have gone on wildly different paths.