Kim Kardashian Rents Out Childhood Home for Kris Jenner's Surprise Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 5:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make us cry our eyes out on a Tuesday. 

But the 39-year-old mother sure knows how to throw a surprise birthday party. The Kardashian clan matriarch, Kris Jenner, celebrated her 65th birthday today and boy, did it turn out to be an unforgettable one. Turns out, Kim had quite the secret up her sleeve and tricked everyone into thinking they were going out for a simple and intimate birthday lunch to celebrate Kris when in fact, she had rented out their childhood home to host the lunch there. 

"Today we celebrate my mom. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is. For her birthday I planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40+ years. I sent out invites with a location where we all met. When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn't where we would be eating. I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room," Kim wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan and a video of this exact moment. 

"I rent our childhood home," Kim revealed. "All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It's where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are."  

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Kris Jenner

In the video Kim shared on Instagram, Kris can be seen visibly emotional and automatically breaking down in tears when she realizes they're about to take a trip down memory lane. 

But Kim didn't just rent out their childhood home, she replicated the "ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set" they used to have growing up. She also remade all of the table settings, decor and wallpaper out of the same fabric and print. Talk about attention and dedication to detail.

 

"We had lunch at the home as if it hadn't changed and we cried the entire time," Kim continued on Instagram. "When we walked out to get our cars to drive there, I had another surprise! I had rented every car my parents ever owned. I had some waiting outside so we could drive them to the house and the rest were lined up in the driveway of the house exactly how my parents used to have them parked. I even remade the exact license plates. (Yes my mom had a 2 DIE 4 license plate!) We drove to the home in these cars and relived our childhood!"

Kim added: "This was the best day ever. I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks! This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad's presence enjoying this day with us!"

The beauty mogul, who's rarely one to lose composure on camera, said she "kept it together and didn't cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process. But at the end, I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard." 

After the birthday celebrations had come to an end, Kris commented on her daughter's post, writing, "I can't stop crying. This was the most magical day I can remember... Kim you are an angel to all of us ... I can't express what this meant to me and I will now have this beautiful day to add to a lifetime of the most fabulous memories. I couldn't bear for it end." 

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, also commented on Kim's post, "I can't stop crying. @kimkardashian thank you for planning this for all of us, and @krisjenner thank you for giving us the best childhood." 

All in all, it sounds like the Kardashian's had a day filled with beautiful memories and celebrated Kris to the fullest. 

If you want to see more from Kris Jenner's 64th birthday celebration, scroll down to check out our gallery!

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Family Forever

In honor of Kris' big day, Kim surprises her mom with a birthday lunch at their childhood home. She shared on Instagram, "I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks! This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad's presence enjoying this day with us!"

Kris Jenner, Birthday

Instagram

Joy Ride

It's a top down kind of day! The famous momager is all smiles as she celebrates with her nearest and dearest.

Kris Jenner, Birthday

Instagram

Only the Best

Kylie Jenner shares a sneak peek at the chic table setting at KJ's birthday bash.

Article continues below

Kris Jenner, Birthday

Instagram

Make a Wish

To put it simply, Kris really is to die for!

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Birthday

Instagram

Birthday Girl

Kylie gives her mama some birthday love. 

Kris Jenner, Birthday

Instagram

Bling Bling

We see that massive diamond, Kris. 

Article continues below

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Birthday

Instagram

Hey Kenny!

Khloe Kardashian catches little sis Kendall Jenner in the moment. 

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Birthdays , Celebrities , Kourtney Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.