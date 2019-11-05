Look at her now!

Selena Gomez is leaving the drama in the past as she ushers in a new chapter in her career and her personal life as well. After allegedly feuding with Bella Hadidover dating The Weeknd, it seems as if Selena is ready to make peace with that part of her past as she refollows the 23-year-old model on Instagram.

In case you forgot: the "Lose You to Love Me" singer began dating the Canadian singer in 2017. But before their love story began, Bella and The Weekend sparked romance rumors in May 2015 after they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella that same year. However, in late 2016 it was reported that the couple had called it quits. Thereafter, The Weeknd was spotted kissing Selena the following year and it didn't sit too well with Bella as she quickly unfollowed Gomez on Instagram just hours after their show of PDA had made headlines.

Since then, The Weeknd has done a lot of making up and breaking up with the two but it looks like Selena is ready to put it all behind her.