This Is Us told a tale of two dinners, two very different and very awkward dinners, and one date in the appropriately titled "The Dinner and the Date."

In the past, Jack (Milo Ventmiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) welcomed Mr. Lawrence, one of Randall's (Lonnie Chavis) teachers to their table. From the start, it seemed Jack had something to prove. Randall worshiped Mr. Lawrence, and as his only black student, Mr. Lawrence, a black man himself, took a shining to Randall.

With the help of Rebecca, Jack learned Mr. Lawrence was never going to replace him in Randall's life and heart, and Jack apologized to the teacher. They came to an understanding, and Mr. Lawrence gifted Jack the book he planned to give to Randall. The book became a bonding experience for Jack and little Randall.