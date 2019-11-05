7 Luxe Items to Get House Ready for Holiday Guests

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 1:23 PM
The holidays will be here before you know it, and in between decking the halls for the upcoming season we have one question for you: do you have your guest room in order? With out-of-town family and friends visiting from, well, now until the new year, getting ahead of the decor game is key to a successful holiday season.
Lucky for us, Gilt is having a mega sale on luxe home goods so you can turn that drab, unused room into the guest room of your dreams! Whether you're in the market for some gorgeous burgundy faux fur pillows or maybe a new plushy area rug to make the season bright or even some visual candy by way of candles or new glassware, there's a little something for every at-home designer. With major discounts on luxe home items from bedding and bath, furniture and decor and accessories, you can snag a few things to warm up any room for the holidays. Our favorite? This Chando limited edition diffuser kit.
Here are seven of our favorites below.
Bring some zen into your life ahead of the holiday circuit with this limited edition Chando golden amber diffuser set.
Zoosh up a day bed or love seat with this plushy burgundy faux fur pillow.
This unique set of nesting tables will make a stunning transitional statement to any room in your home.
Showcase your classy hosting skills with this set of 4 Tatra champagne flute glasses.
Add a little flair to any corner of your home with this festive faux fur foot stoll in plushy tan.
Add some major aromatherapy with these metal poured candle tray.
This beautiful sheepskin wool shrug is the rug of your dreams!
