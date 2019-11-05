Influencer and Model Iskra Lawrence Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Kathy Hutchins
There's a baby on the way!
Iskra Lawrence just announced that she's 17 weeks pregnant with her first child with boyfriend and producer Philip Payne.
The 29-year-old model took to social media to share some adorable photos of her and Payne. In the photos shared on Instagram, Payne is pictured with his hand over Lawrence's growing baby bump, kissing her on the cheek, while she holds up her pregnancy test and is all smiles.
"It's not just the two of us anymore, we're soon to be a family of 3," Lawrence wrote on Instagram. "When @Philipapayne ran out and got us six boxes of #ad @firstresponsepregnancy Early Result tests, our lives changed forever. We were so shocked when we saw those two lines and we knew for sure we were having a baby. Right now we're 17 weeks and 3 days pregnant!"
Lawrence went on to share that she can't wait to share with fans what the last four months have been like for her.
"I've never been more excited to meet anyone, and Philip and I are in love with our mini baby P bump," Lawrence wrote.
Before officially announcing her pregnancy, the Aerie model posted an Instagram Story, writing "I can't believe we about to tell the whole damnnnn world.... check my new post."
According to PopSugar, Lawrence and Payne first met in Jan. 2018 at a Grammys party. For Payne, it was love at first sight.
"So we're at this party, I'm jamming... I see from the corner of my eye this shining, sparkling," Philip said about Lawrence on her YouTube channel back in September.
Further, Lawrence used her announcement and partnership with First Response Pregnancy test brand to shed light on an issue that affects many women.
"I'm well aware of the struggles many women face with infertility and how lucky I am. That is why I'll be giving away $10,000 to help and support one of you in your pregnancy journey (more deets coming soon). Thank you so much #firstresponsepregnancy for supporting me and all of the work you do to support couples struggling to conceive. It's something very close to my heart with many of my best friends and family members experiencing these challenges. Can't believe I'm finally telling the whole damn world our magical news sending you all lots of love xx," Lawrence continued on Instagram.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!