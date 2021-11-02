Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

Watch : Kristen Stewart Just Keeps Giving Us Chills as Princess Diana

This angel has found her forever partner in crime: Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are engaged!

The Charlie's Angels alum and the screenwriter put a ring on it after dating for nearly two years, the actress confirmed to Howard Stern on No. 2. Stewart, who will soon appear as Princess Diana on the big screen, seems ready to have a royal wedding of her own.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

In May, the pair were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, around the same time that Meyer revealed she was moving out of her home of 10 years. "This spot felt like a true palace to me, even though it was basically a pile of sticks scotch taped together," she wrote on Instagram. "This was the place where I really grew up... We filled that place with unbelievable quantities of love."

The month prior, the Moxie writer penned a sweet 31st birthday message to her future wife. "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off," she wrote alongside a pic of Stewart and their dog.