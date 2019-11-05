Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Are Just Friends Despite Recent Hangouts

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 11:23 AM
What's really going on between Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber?
The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star and the 18-year-old supermodel have been spending time together recently, sparking romance rumors. In late October, the celeb duo enjoyed a meal together at Sadelle's in the Soho neighborhood of New York City. According a source at the time, Davidson was later spotted at Gerber's NYC apartment, where he "stayed with her all night."
Then on Monday, Nov. 4, the daughter of Cindy Crawford had dinner with Davidson at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.
"They had a casual two hour dinner at Nobu on Monday night," according to an eyewitness. "It seemed friendly and there wasn't anything outwardly romantic going on. They sat across from each other and talked throughout their dinner."
"Pete walked out first and Kaia was behind him. They left in the same car with Pete driving," the insider adds. "They looked at each other in the car and started laughing as they drove off."
However, despite these recent sightings of Davidson and Gerber, these two are "just friends."
"They are spending time together and having fun," a source tells E! News. "They are just friends who like being together and making each other laugh."
IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
The insider adds that Davidson, who spends most of his time in New York filming SNL, came out to see Gerber in Los Angeles.
"He came out to see her and they have been hanging out," the source shares with E! News.
Prior to sparking relationship speculation with Gerber, Davidson had been spending time with actress Margaret Qualley. Over the summer, the comedian and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star spent time together in Italy, where they were spotted holding hands. By mid-October though, the celeb pair had called it quits.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?