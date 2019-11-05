Bella Hadid's Latest Look Includes Nipple Piercings

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 10:13 AM

Bella Hadid, CFDA

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

We should really just dub Bella Hadid the queen of the catsuit. 

As if her 2017 Met Gala look wasn't enough, look no further than her ensemble for Monday night's 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards: a black turtleneck jumpsuit by Alexander Wang. However, Hadid's one-piece inched into even bolder territory as it featured an outline a woman's chest and was adorned with jewels to resemble nipple and belly button piercings. 

To finish the look, the star wore her dark locks up with a few pieces down on her face and a winged eye. 

Hadid highlighted the details of the design on her Instagram Story, but kept her social media comments about the outfit to a minimum. 

The 23-year-old supermodel is no stranger to sartorially pushing the envelope, confidently rocking nipple tape, hip-high slits and necklines down to her navel to name a few.  

Inside Bella Hadid's Butterfly Birthday Extravaganza

For more of Hadid's riskiest looks, keep scrolling through E!'s gallery below!

Bella Hadid's riskiest looks, Bella Hadid

Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Dior

A Supermodel in See-Through

The star posed in a see-through design at the 2017 Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer Bal Masque.   

Bella Hadid's riskiest looks, Bella Hadid

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Sheer Star

At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, Hadid confidently posed in this sheer metallic gown with a plunging geometric neckline and waist cutouts. 

Bella Hadid, Cannes 2016

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hip-High Slit

The supermodel unforgettably donned this red Alexandra Gauthiere gown with a daring slit that went as high as her hip at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Bella Hadid, 2017 Met Gala After Party Pics

Splash News

Out in Undies

For Rihanna's Met Gala after-party in 2017, Hadid dressed up in pasties and underwear with a sheer overlay.  

Bella Hadid, Victoria's Secret After Party 2018

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Plunging on the Pink Carpet

For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, the star opted for a sheer gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. 

Bella Hadid, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Met Gala Cutouts

At the 2019 Met Gala, the supermodel stood out in a bejeweled Moschino gown adorned with large cutouts at the hip. 

Bella Hadid, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Shutterstock; Getty Images

Backless Bella

At the 2017 Met Gala, the star had all eyes on her in a backless Alexander Wang mesh catsuit. 

Bella Hadid, CFDA

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Catwalk Queen

The supermodel sported a black catsuit by Alexander Wang, which featured faux nipple and belly button piercings. 

TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Fashion , Style , 2019 CFDA Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
