Lock and Love Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
This fully lined faux leather jacket is available in sizes XS-XXL and features: a removal knit hood and front panel with exposed zipper; pintuck details on shoulder, waist and sleeve; double snap collar, metal exposed front zipper placket and pockets.
We love that you're basically getting two jackets in one. With the removable hoodie on, it's street style perfection. And without the hoodie, you've got a sleek moto to dress up or down.
And reviewers of all sizes agree: "This is a VERY flattering jacket! This is my new favorite! I even want to start learning how to ride a motorcycle it looks so good!" raves one user. Another confirms, "It also looks great on me, it's form fitting and isn't boxy. This is also very comfortable and versatile for both warm and cool weather."
