MythBusters Star Jessi Combs' Fatal Car Crash Cause Revealed

It's been just over two months since Jessi Combs was killed in a tragic accident, now the cause of that fatal car crash has been revealed.

The professional racer and TV personality, who was the host of MythBusters from 2009-2010, passed away on Aug. 27, following a fatal crash. According to her family's statement, Jessi, who was known as the "fastest woman on four wheels," had been pursuing a land speed record before her untimely passing.

Now, multiple outlets are reporting that the cause of Jessi's fatal crash was "a mechanical failure of the front wheel, most likely caused from striking an object on the desert," per the Harney County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. According to AutoBlog, it was concluded in the investigation that the front wheel failure "led to the front wheel assembly collapsing." The crash reportedly occurred at speeds approaching 550 mph, and Jessi's cause of death was blunt force trauma.