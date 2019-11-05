Anthony Mackie and Wife Quietly Divorced Last Year

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 8:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Anthony Mackie, Sheletta Chapital

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It's over for Anthony Mackie and Sheletta Chapital.

A source confirmed to E! News the two have amicably split. 

According to TMZ, which broke the news, the 41-year-old actor actually filed for divorce in late 2017. The former couple then reportedly finalized the split last year. The celebrity news outlet also reported that the pair will share joint custody of their children. The reasoning for the split was not immediately revealed. 

Mackie and Chapital tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony in 2014. According to Page Six, the Marvel star and his bride exchanged vows in front of about 150 people at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana.

Mackie and Chapital had a long history together and were childhood sweethearts. In fact, the Falcon character said they'd been "dating off and on" since they were 7 years old. Back in 2014, Mackie told Queen Latifah the story of how they met.

Watch

Anthony Mackie Didn't Know Winston Duke Was in Infinity War?!

"I was coming from a very bad school and going to a very good," he recalled on an episode of The Queen Latifah Show. "And when I walked into second grade, it was Dr. Seuss day. We had the little hot plate out, and the teacher was making green eggs and hams. So, you know, I walk in and I look and I see this girl with these little ratty pigtails and skinny legs and I was like, 'Wow!'"

It certainly has been a busy time for Mackie. At Comic-Con 2019, it was revealed that the actor will star in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Anthony Mackie , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples , Divorces , Breakups
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.