The queen of karaoke has done it again!

Kelly Clarkson treated viewers of The Kelly Clarkson Show to a gorgeous cover of Taylor Swift's "Delicate." Rocking a chic belted black dress, the American Idol alum sang the pop hit during her fan-favorite segment "Kellyoke," in which Kelly performs reimagined versions of her favorite songs.

Starting in a recording booth at the top of set, Kelly made her way through the studio audience while channeling her inner Taylor. With plenty of Swifties in the audience, Kelly encouraged T.Swift fans to sing along to the catchy tune. Putting her own twist on the song, she finished strong with an impressive key change to belt out the final chorus. This, of course, was met by a roar of applause from the audience.

Time and again, Kelly has proved she's a big Taylor fan. More recently, the music superstars joined forces on The Voice, with Taylor serving as a "mega mentor" for Kelly's team members.