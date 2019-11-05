When it comes to couples costumes, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlakewin.

For Halloween, the famous pair threw it back to Timberlake's *NSYNC days, but with a twist! Biel dressed as her hubby (permed wig and all), Timberlake was her microphone and a group of their friends dressed as the remaining four boy banders. But, the actress almost had to say bye, bye, bye to that epic getup. As it turns out, her work scheduled nearly stopped the entire thing from happening.

"I was working in New York, so I literally was flying back on Halloween night," she revealed on Monday's The Late Late Show. "I had missed my flight and the whole crew, all of our friends being the band members, were waiting on me to get there and I was late. So, my friends threw my outfit in the car. I went from the airport. I changed in the car."