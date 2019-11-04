Lindsay Arnold Skips Dancing With the Stars After Mother-in-Law's Unexpected Death

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 7:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lindsay Arnold

Rob Latour/BEI/Shutterstock

Lindsay Arnold took to social media to let fans and viewers of Dancing With the Stars know that she would not be performing during Monday's show. 

The 25-year-old professional dancer, who is partnered with Sean Spicer on DWTS, is putting family first during this difficult time. 

"I am so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away. Family is the most important thing to me and being with my husband and our family at this time is exactly where I need to be," Arnold wrote on Instagram. "I will not be performing tonight on the show and although I wish I could be there I know that home is where I need to be. Thank you for all your love and support. Families are forever and I know that without a doubt." 

Arnold married her longtime boyfriend and high school sweetheart Sam Cusick in 2015. 

While Cusick hasn't been active on Instagram since June, his followers were already sending their condolences following the news that his mother died. 

Photos

Who Might Win Dancing With the Stars Season 28?

In place of Arnold, her best friend and professional dancer Jenna Johnson—who was eliminated last week along with partner Karamo Brown—will be dancing with Spencer.

"Tonight I dedicate this dance to my best friend @lindsarnold, who trusted me to dance with Sean this week. Lindsay, I would do anything for you girl. Sending so much love and prayers to you and your family during this hard time," wrote Johnson on Instagram

Johnson also shared a clip of her dance number with Spicer to her Instagram Story and wrote, "hope we made you proud @lindsarnold, I love you so so so much."

Sending our condolences to Arnold, her husband and their family! 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , Death , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.