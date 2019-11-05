Best Black Friday Toy Deals?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays will be here before you know it and we have one question for you: do you know what your kids want? With hundreds of new toys already being released in 2019 alone, it's hard for anybody to keep up with the latest and current toy trends. With Black Friday on our minds, we want to help you get ahead of the masses before they sell out and are nearly impossible to find.

Lucky for us, Amazon releases its Top 100 Toys list each year, highlighting the latest and most popular toys in an effort to simplify and make all your holiday shopping as smooth as possible. From Candylocks to Babyshark to L.O.L. Surprise and Hatchimals, we've got the newest and coolest gadgets, best-selling dolls, games, puzzles, and stuffed animals so you can find the perfect gifts for the kids in your life, easier. But hurry, they are selling fast!

Here are ten of our favorites below.