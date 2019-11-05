Best Black Friday Toy Deals 2019

The holidays will be here before you know it and we have one question for you: do you know what your kids want? With hundreds of new toys already being released in 2019 alone, it's hard for anybody to keep up with the latest and current toy trends. With Black Friday on our minds, we want to help you get ahead of the masses before they sell out and are nearly impossible to find.

Lucky for us, Amazon releases its Top 100 Toys list each year, highlighting the latest and most popular toys in an effort to simplify and make all your holiday shopping as smooth as possible. From Candylocks to Babyshark to L.O.L. Surprise and Hatchimals, we've got the newest and coolest gadgets, best-selling dolls, games, puzzles, and stuffed animals so you can find the perfect gifts for the kids in your life, easier. But hurry, they are selling fast!

Here are ten of our favorites below.

Candylocks

These dolls put others to shame because each 12-inch doll has a unique scent (from lemonade to strawberries) and comes with different accessories that will change up their hair in an instant. 

Best Black Friday Toy Deals?
$20 Amazon
Hatchimals

Once the egg is hatched, kids will find a glittery pixie, who comes with three mystery accessories that can be stored in the bottom of the egg. Hatch your egg to find out what they are!

Best Black Friday Toy Deals?
$10 Amazon
WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Puppet

Once you place the puppet on your hand and move its mouth, the iconic song will start to play. 

Best Black Friday Toy Deals?
$20
$15 Amazon
GO Glam Nail Stamper Nail Studio

The GO GLAM Nail Stamper stamps patterns onto any size nail! It's fun and easy to create custom manicures in minutes with this nail kit. Just pop a pattern into the machine, paint your nails with the base coat and press to stamp!

Best Black Friday Toy Deals?
$19 Amazon
Journey Girls

Take the journey and share the experience with confident and outgoing Chavonne. She loves to perform and share her knowledge of music with everyone she meets. Each journey girl doll stands 18" tall and comes dressed in her own travel-inspired fashion.

Best Black Friday Toy Deals?
$35 Amazon
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Peculiar Pets

Let your kids customize four Peculiar Pets their way! Once they get bored of their designs, all they have to do is give 'em a bath and start all over again.

Best Black Friday Toy Deals?
$26 Amazon
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Swag Fashion Doll

Unbox 20 surprises with L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion doll, swag, with stunning features, styled hair and articulated for tons of poses!

Best Black Friday Toy Deals?
$70 Amazon
Avengers Marvel Legends Series Endgame Power Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist

When activated, the power gauntlet's 6 Infinity stones pulsate with glowing light, making the child (or adult honestly) in your life feel like they are in the Avengers: Endgame movie. 

Best Black Friday Toy Deals?
$100
$71 Amazon
Minnie Walk & Dance Unicorn

Join Minnie Mouse and her unicorn plushy friend as they serenade you with a song from the hit Disney Junior series, Minnie's happy helpers.

Best Black Friday Toy Deals?
$40
$30 Amazon
Melissa & Doug Turtle Ball Pit

Kids will have a ball with this zsit-in and climb-on activity zipped up turtle toy filled with plastic balls.

Best Black Friday Toy Deals?
$80
$53 Amazon

