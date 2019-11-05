20+ Holiday 2019 Gifts That Give Back

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 6:00 AM
'Tis the season to be giving. And while half the fun of gift-hunting is finding the perfect present, it feels even better to buy products that give back. Whether it's helping the homeless, empowering others, or planting trees, there are gifts that benefit whatever charity you'd like to support. From Toms and Tatcha to Feed, Farm Rio and more, we've rounded up gifts you'll feel great about giving—or keeping!
Toms proudly supports giving partners across a variety of impact initiatives. When you purchase a Toms product, you can also pick an issue area that you stand for, and your purchase helps direct the brand's giving to the issue area you choose. With high-traction soles and extra cozy lining, it's easy to see why these indoor-outdoor slippers make the perfect gift.
ABLE is an ethical fashion brand that employs and empowers women as a solution to end poverty. The brand's classic cuff is designed to be a reminder that She's Worth More. Whether you or someone you love needs the reminder, it is the perfect way to carry that message with you.
Guilty pleasures? Not these brownies. Sure, they're sinfully rich—classic chocolate fudge, vegan fudge, brown sugar blondie with chocolate chips and snickerdoodle. But go ahead and treat yourself; every bite helps a baker's dozen of social programs flourish.
Every time you purchase a Bridgewater candle, three meals are donated to Rice Bowls, a non-profit organization which provides the food budget for orphanages around the world where there is no government assistance for food. With 30 scents to choose from, there's something for everyone on your list.
Hey Dewy donates 10 percent of every purchase to The Water Project—a charity that provides access to clean, safe, and reliable water and sanitation solutions across sub-Saharan Africa.
These stunning yet delicate earrings are sustainably handcrafted by artisans escaping human trafficking, and 100% of proceeds go to Purpose Jewelry's non-profit, International Sanctuary, to provide each artisan with fair wages, education & holistic care.
As seen on Shark Tank, Bombas donates 1 pair of socks to homeless shelters for every pair purchased. These cozy pairs come boxed and ready for gifting.
Sales from this bracelet benefit the David Lynch Foundation, which addresses the epidemic of trauma and toxic stress among under-resourced populations—including veterans, urban youth, and women who are victims of domestic violence—through the evidence-based, health-promoting Transcendental Meditation technique.
For every pair of Roma Boots sold, a brand-new pair of rain boots are donated to a child living in poverty. Available in 14 colors/prints.
Sackcloth & Ashes was founded with one goal: to provide blankets to homeless shelters. With the purchase of this throw blanket, another will be donated to a shelter in need. Each super-cozy blanket is crafted of thick, warm fabric with fringe detail at both ends.
For every State bag purchased, State hand delivers a backpack and supplies to a child in need. Their stylish signature Kent backpack is available in 23 colors.
For every item purchased, Brazilian brand Farm Rio donates one tree to be planted in the Amazon rainforest. This fashion-foward hooded cropped puffer jacket features cozy fleece sleeves and adjustable bottom drawstrings.
Every cent from from the selling price of MAC Viva Glam Lipstick goes toward helping women, men and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDs. Now, that's a beauty product.
All Giving Keys products are hand stamped, assembled and packaged in downtown Los Angeles by those transitioning out of homelessness. Chose from nine inspirational words or customize your own for $8 more.
For each Feed Market Canvas Tote (available in army green, navy and natural) sold, 50 school meals are provided to those around the world struggling with hunger. To date, the brand has donated over 103 million meals—all though customer purchases.
S'well donates a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bottle to UNICEF to help provide clean drinking water to children around the world.
Every Tatcha purchase you make supports girls' education around the world. Tatcha is proud to partner with Room to Read to transform girls' futures. This $83 value beauty gift set includes a full-size Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, a travel-size Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil and a travel-size The Silk Canvas priming balm.
For each product sold from the 100% Human Collection, Everlane donates $5 towards the ACLU.
One-hundred percent of profits from Two Blind Brothers' products go towards research programs that are developing therapies for retinal eye disease cures. This hand-crafted sterling silver necklace features the word "Love" in braille on the outside, with "Love" hand-stamped on the interior of the necklace.
