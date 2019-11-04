by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 12:19 PM
Guess who's coming to dinner on This Is Us? It has to be somebody super important, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) is breaking out his sport coat for the occasion.
"You sure are getting dressed up for this dinner," Rebecca (Mandy Moore) says in the exclusive This Is Us sneak peek above. "I don't think I've ever seen you wear a sports coat on the weekend."
"What are you talking about? I always wear a sports coat," Jack says.
And this gets a very telling "OK" from Rebecca. That "OK" comes with more.
"I just think it's interesting that Kevin's asked us to invite Ms. Applebaum over for dinner for ages and we've always said no, but then out of the blue you decide to invite Randall's teacher over for dinner?" Rebecca asks.
But Ms. Applebaum, the school nurse, is a little different that Randall's teach. Plus, Kevin just has a crush on the nurse.
"Randall talks about Mr. Lawrence constantly, you're not the least bit curious about him?" Jack asks.
NBC
What's got Jack so flustered? Tune in to find out.
In "The Dinner and the Date," Jack and Rebecca prepare for the teacher dinner and in the present, Deja (Lyric Ross) pushes the boundaries of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth's (Susan Kelchi Watson) trust. You'll remember Deja is currently dating single father Malik (Asante Blackk).
In a promo, NBC teased this "unforgettable" episode as one viewers cannot miss.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?