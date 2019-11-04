Jenelle Evans is ready for a fresh start.

Just last week, the former Teen Mom 2 star surprised fans when she announced her split from David Eason.

"Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process," Jenelle shared on Instagram. "Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you'll hear from us again soon."

David, however, wasn't going to stay quiet.

Over the weekend, he responded to an Instagram user who said they were "glad Janelle got smart." He responded, "Nope she's still stupid."