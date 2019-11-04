Kendall Jenner felt the need...the need for speed!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got her adrenaline pumping on Sunday, celebrating her 24th birthday with her loved ones at a race track in Palm Springs, Calif. The supermodel took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the special day, showing her learning to drift alongside pals Tyler, The Creator, Fai Khadra, Joseph Perez.

"yesterday we all took our cars to the track and i learned how to drift :)))) SWIPE cuz this shit makes me happy," Kendall wrote to her fans on Instagram.

Kendall's siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also documented the birthday trip on social media.

"For @kendalljenner birthday yesterday we took [her] to the race track!" Kim wrote alongside a video of Kendall on the track.

The star's birthday celebration was also attended by her mom, Kris Jenner, as well as pals Travis "Taco" Bennett, Harry Hudson, and Kylie's BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou.