Kendall Jenner felt the need...the need for speed!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got her adrenaline pumping on Sunday, celebrating her 24th birthday with her loved ones at a race track in Palm Springs, Calif. The supermodel took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the special day, showing her learning to drift alongside pals Tyler, The Creator, Fai Khadra, Joseph Perez.
"yesterday we all took our cars to the track and i learned how to drift :)))) SWIPE cuz this shit makes me happy," Kendall wrote to her fans on Instagram.
Kendall's siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also documented the birthday trip on social media.
"For @kendalljenner birthday yesterday we took [her] to the race track!" Kim wrote alongside a video of Kendall on the track.
The star's birthday celebration was also attended by her mom, Kris Jenner, as well as pals Travis "Taco" Bennett, Harry Hudson, and Kylie's BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou.
Kourtney Kardashian didn't appear to be in attendance at Kendall's party, but her ex, Scott Disick, was there to celebrate with the family.
After a day at the race track, Kendall's friends and family showered her with love, and a cute birthday cake! Social media posts show Kendall being presented with an adorable cake, which had a throwback photo of a young Kendall on it!
After celebrating with the day with Kendall, the Kardashian-Jenner squad took a private jet back home to Los Angeles.
While on the plane, Khloe and Kim shared hilarious videos of their mom continuing the party, with the momager showing off her dancing skills.
Kris took to Instagram earlier in the day on Sunday to pay tribute to Kendall on her birthday.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!! You light up every room you walk into and everyone you meet and you light up my life every single day," Kris wrote. "You are so beautiful inside and out and I'm so proud of you Kenny!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend, and I love you more than you can ever imagine. Have the best day, birthday girl!! You are my heart, ❤️ Mommy."
"Kendall had an amazing time and was running around dancing and talking with all her friends," a source told E! News. "She loved checking out people's costumes and got a kick out of how creative people were."
