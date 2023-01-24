Why Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Love Story Is More Than Alright

Asked what made him finally decide to get married, McConaughey told GQ in 2014, "I had to get to the point where I saw it as more than just the thing to do. I wanted to really want to. You know, I didn't want it to be a destination; the fun is that we're on the adventure together. So I spent a lot of time with her. We talked about it spiritually. We did a lot of reading and talked to a lot of people that had been divorced, a lot of people that had been happily married. We talked to our pastor. In the end, our understanding was, Let's go make a covenant, with you, me, and God. And let's understand that this is not a destination, this is the beginning of an adventure that we're taking together.

"Once that clicked with me and I didn't have to intellectualize my way into it, I started to feel the excitement. I was having my own definition of the freedom I wanted thrown right back at me, in possibly a much greater way."

So, in case anyone was under the impression that it was a decision he undertook lightly, they'd be sorely mistaken. And, of course, there was the fact that Alves did want to get married.

"It took her going, 'C'mon, Big Boy, Mr. Easygoing-We'll-Get-to-It-When-We-Get-to-It. Either shit or get off the pot,'" McConaughey acknowledged.

Of course, that's not exactly how Alves remembered it. She told Access Hollywood after the wedding, "I think it's something we evolved to. I was never the girl that grew up saying I want to get married. I actually told my parents to not expect me to get married." Once they were married, Alves continued, "the main thing for me is to make sure our home is peaceful, that it's healthy, that the kids are good. I didn't know how important [getting married] was, and how really truly special it was, until I went through the ceremony."

Regardless, neither Mr. nor Mrs. McConaughey has ever looked back.