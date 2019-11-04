Putting it all on the line!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are no strangers to being called relationship goals, and after their Vanity Fair lie detector test, there is no doubt that they are the epitome of the perfect couple. The two sat down in their robes to grill each other about everything under the sun. No topic was off limits, and what occurred was hilarious and nerve wracking, but always adorable.

John kicked it off with a fun walk down memory lane. "You once told Vogue that the three words you would use to describe us are 'keeping it sexy'," he shared with his wife. "That was two years ago. Would you still use those two words to describe us today?" Leave it to Chrissy to make the sweet question a little NSFW.

"I would use those words to describe us this morning," she said with a mischievous look on her face. John was not ready for his wife's coy answer. "Woah alright now," he said a little embarrassed. "I just got back from a four day trip."