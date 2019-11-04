Miley Cyrus Brings Cody Simpson to Her Brother Braison's Wedding

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 8:54 AM
She's got her plus one!
The Cyrus family has a lot to be thankful for this year! On Sunday, Miley Cyrus' younger brother Braison Cyrus married the love of his life in a beautiful ceremony in Tennessee. The son of country crooner Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus celebrated his big day with all of his family at his side. Plus, Miley brought her new beau Cody Simpson as her date to the wedding festivities.
"My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin," she captioned her Instagram post. "I love you Braison. So happy for you & Stella." The "Malibu" singer posted some pictures of the day including ones with her mom and Cody by her side.
The couple both matched in chic all black ensembles, with Cody sporting a very Nashville inspired hat and boots to match.
Cody didn't post about the big day specifically, but he did post a funny video on Sunday riding a four wheeler through back-roads, with Miley filming him doing some hilarious moves. Looks like Miley had some fun showing Cody around her old stomping grounds.
Miley wasn't the only member of the Cyrus family boasting with joy over Braison marrying his long-time love Stella Cyrus. Proud mama Tish was also overjoyed about the occasion.
"My beautiful boy married the love of his life yesterday," Tish captioned a photo of Braison and Stella. "Knowing that you are happy @braisonccyrus means everything to me."
Congrats to the happy couple!
