Jada Pinkett Smith has discussed plenty of hot-button topics on her show Red Table Talk, but to her, none compare to Monday's episode.

In it, Jada, daughter Willow Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield Jones, sat down with Demi Moore and her daughters Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis. Together, the group discussed the Ghost actress' new memoir Inside Out and her battle with addiction, which Jada admitted is a topic that hits close to home during an interview with TODAY.

"This show, in particular, is very, very special," she told host Savannah Guthrie. "I actually think it's, like, one of the cornerstone episodes for Red Table Talk because I'm a child of an addict, so is Demi. I've struggled with co-dependency issues and my own addictions, so has Demi."

"And now, we're talking about that parent pain that travels from parent to child," Jada continued. "So now you have three generations, you know? Demi having survived her relationship with her mother and actually finding a reconciliation there. And starting that reconciliation process with her daughters. And my mother and I have been through that whole process, so it was a beautiful thing to be able to share in that parental-child healing moment together."