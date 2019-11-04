Harry Styles' Cryptic Tweet Has the Internet Freaking Out

Shutterstock
Harry Styles is up to something.
The singer sent his fandom into a tizzy on Sunday when he tweeted a link to the mysterious "Do You Know Who You Are" website once again. The last time he shared the site was on World Mental Health Day in October, the day before he dropped his single "Lights Up."
While the original DYKWYA site provided fans with positive personalized messages from the the rockstar, this time around, the messages were all the same. Twitter quickly began to notice that anyone who typed their name into the site got this message from the former One Direction crooner: "You are patiently waiting for something to happen." Just as with the personalized letters, the notes were signed "TPWK. Love, H." And, of course, "TPWK" stands for "treat people with kindness."
The general reaction to the cryptic letter? The singer is about to drop his hotly-anticipated album.
"Patiently is not the right word sir," one fan tweeted in response to the site. Chimed in another, "Tell me everything."
Meanwhile, other fans had simply lost their cool. Tweeted one user, "Sunday is supposed to be a day of rest. @Harry_Styles, WHY WONT YOU LET ME REST."
Of course, then came the theories that his next single would be "Watermelon Sugar." After all, referencing the song "Kiwi" from his self-titled 2017 album, Styles previously tweeted, "Kiwi walked so Watermelon Sugar could run."
Now, fans are running with that theory, as one tweeted, "Harold where is watermelon sugar."
So, could Styles' next installation of fruity tracks be what he's asking fans to wait patiently for? He's serving as the Saturday Night Live host and musical guest later this month, so that could very well mean new music will arrive before then. Fingers crossed, everyone.
