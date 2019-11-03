2019 MTV EMAs Winners: The Complete List

Oh, what a night! 

The 2019 MTV EMAs has officially come to a close, and we have host Becky G and your fave global musicians to thank for one unforgettable spectacle. In addition to the Latin music sensation's star power, HalseyRosalíaDua Lipa and Niall Horan brought the house down with performances of their own. And that red carpet? Style inspo for days. 

Check out the complete list of winners from the 2019 MTV European Music Awards below:

Best U.S. Act

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best Canadian Act

Alessia Cara

Avril Lavigne

Carly Rae Jepsen

WINNER: Johnny Orlando

Shawn Mendes

Best Video

Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, "ME!"

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Song

Ariana Grande, "7 rings"

WINNER: Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Post Malone, Swae Lee, "Sunflower"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Best Collaboration

BTS, Halsey, "Boy With Luv"

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"

WINNER: ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"

Best New Artist

Ava Max

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

WINNER: Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Best Live Artist

Ariana Grande

WINNER: BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

Best Rock Artist

WINNER: Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Best Hip-Hop Artist

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best Alternative Artist

WINNER: FKA twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

Best Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

WINNER: Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Look

WINNER: Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

WINNER: BTS

Billie Eilish

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Push Artist

WINNER: Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA

Best World Stage

Bebe Rexha: Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld: Isle of MTV Malta 2018

WINNER: Muse: Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

Best U.K. & Ireland Act

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Little Mix 

Congratulations to all the winners! 

