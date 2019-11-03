Olivia Munn and Tucker Roberts Finally Make Their Debut as a Couple

Tucker Roberts, Olivia Munn

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

Hey lovebirds! 

Nearly a year after they were first romantically linked, Olivia Munn and Tucker Roberts attended their first official event together. The actress and her man got all dressed up for Bea Akerlund and Miranda Dickson's A Day of the Dead Celebration in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Olivia channeled her inner glam queen in a hot pink mini-dress and tight curls, while Tucker went for a flashy, all white vibe. And yes, if you think the couple's get-ups look almost too familiar, it's because they dressed up as Danny McBride and Edi Patterson's characters rom HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. Spot on! 

"Happy Halloween from Judy & Jesse Gemstone," Olivia shared on Instagram. "Pitching @edipattersonhi to go on a nationwide tour together. I grew up in the church so I know all the songs (and it's pretty evident I know all the moves, too)," she captioned a video of herself nailing Edi's dance moves from the comedy series.

Olivia Munn Talks Co-Parenting Dogs With Ex Aaron Rodgers

Olivia and Tucker, who works as a professional video gamer, have yet to discuss details of their romance publicly. Last December, the pair sparked romance rumors after getting spotted holding hands while shopping in Beverly Hills.

Olivia Munn, Tucker Roberts, New Year's Eve 2018

Instagram

Then over New Year's Eve, Olivia and Tucker rang in 2019 in each other's arms. Safe to say they've been going strong ever since! 

Prior to finding love with Tucker, the X-Men: Apocalypse star dated NFL star Aaron Rodgers for three years up until 2017. 

"Olivia is not going to settle till she feels like this is the man she will end up with," a source told E! News of her post-split mindset at the time. "Her eyes are open and she is very open to dating. She is good!"

