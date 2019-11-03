Olivia Munn and Tucker Roberts Finally Make Their Debut as a Couple

Hey lovebirds!

Nearly a year after they were first romantically linked, Olivia Munn and Tucker Roberts attended their first official event together. The actress and her man got all dressed up for Bea Akerlund and Miranda Dickson's A Day of the Dead Celebration in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Olivia channeled her inner glam queen in a hot pink mini-dress and tight curls, while Tucker went for a flashy, all white vibe. And yes, if you think the couple's get-ups look almost too familiar, it's because they dressed up as Danny McBride and Edi Patterson's characters rom HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. Spot on!

"Happy Halloween from Judy & Jesse Gemstone," Olivia shared on Instagram. "Pitching @edipattersonhi to go on a nationwide tour together. I grew up in the church so I know all the songs (and it's pretty evident I know all the moves, too)," she captioned a video of herself nailing Edi's dance moves from the comedy series.