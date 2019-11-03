Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Look Electrifying at the MTV Europe Music Awards

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 12:59 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, MTV EMA

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Only Cristiano Ronaldo can pull off a scarlet red suit on the red carpet. 

But if anyone stole the show, it's his girlfriend of over three years, Georgina Rodriguez

Without a doubt, the beautiful couple showed up and showed out at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019 in Seville, Spain.

Georgina looked like a bombshell donning a royal blue scoop neck dress with a bold thigh-high split. To complete the look, the 25-year-old paired the long-sleeve dress with a pair of white strappy heels, diamond rings and silver hoop earrings. Georgina also opted for a more simple hairstyle, styling her dark beautiful hair in waves and keeping it minimal with her make-up. 

As for the Juventus player, we're not surprised Cristiano opted for a scarlet suit. If you know the 34-year-old football superstar, then you know he won't miss out on the chance to stand out from the crowd. He paired his red scarlet suit with a plain white T-shirt and matching white sneakers. 

The couple looked over the moon as they walked the red carpet together, holding each other's hands. 

2019 MTV EMAs: Red Carpet Fashion

The head-over-heels Juventus player took to Instagram to share a red carpet picture of the two, writing, "The Show started with Love." 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, MTV EMA

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In 2017, shortly after the two lovebirds began dating, Georgina gave birth to their first child together, daughter Alana Martina

Since then, Georgina has also stepped into the role of mother and role model for his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The two also share Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, who were born via surrogate. 

And Georgina has made it look easy raising all four children—even though we're sure it's far from it. But it's clear she loves all of them with her whole heart. The two happy parents constantly share photos of their family of six on social media, giving fans and followers an inside look at what their life is like. 

But for today, the two are taking some time to enjoy each other's company at the MTV EMAs before heading back home to their beautiful family! 

