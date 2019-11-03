Happy birthday, Kendall Jenner!

While the supermodel kicked off her birthday celebrations on Halloween Thursday night, today's officially her 24th birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star began celebrating her 24th trip around the sun by hosting a star-studded birthday celebration at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood. For her birthday party, Kendall dressed up as a fairy—but what amazing outfit does she have up her sleeve for today?

Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Caitlyn Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, The Weeknd, Rob Kardashian and so many more were in attendance at her party on Halloween. Today, she's being showered with even sweeter birthday wishes from family and loved ones on social media.

Of course, Kris Jenner was one of the first to wish the supermodel a happy birthday on social media.

Sharing a series of childhood photos of her second youngest daughter, Kris wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!! You light up every room you walk into and everyone you meet and you light up my life every single day. You are so beautiful inside and out and I'm so proud of you Kenny!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend, and I love you more than you can ever imagine. Have the best day, birthday girl!! You are my heart, ❤️ Mommy #HappyBirthdayKendall."

We're not crying, YOU'RE crying.