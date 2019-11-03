Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 8:40 AM
Whoa!
Evangeline Lilly went full G.I. Jane and is now almost unrecognizable. The 40-year-old LOST alum and Ant-Man actress chopped off her medium-length brown hair and then shaved it off completely, all on her own, as seen in a series of videos and photos she posted on Instagram.
"#homecut (swipe) Stop or keep going??" she wrote on Friday night.
She then posted on Saturday a photo of herself sporting a freshly shaved head and smiling while sitting in a car.
"Hello [world]. It's a BEAUTIFUL day," she wrote.
She was showered with compliments on her new look, which she paired with large dangling earrings.
"Hero," actress Michelle Monaghan commented, adding, "I love your scruffy, sweet head!!!! [heart eyes emoji]."
"With or without hair, you always looks incredible," another person wrote.
Some users compared her to Demi Moore's G.I. Jane character and singer Sinéad O'Connor.
Others were, well, just plain shocked.
"What the f--k have you done?" one user asked.
Watch Lilly's transformation below:
Lilly has not stated whether her hair transformation is for an acting role or was done for other reasons.
The actress is expected to reprise her role of Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man 3, which is set to hit theaters in 2022.
