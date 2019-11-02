Demi Lovatois living life on her own terms.

In what marked the 27-year-old pop star's first official appearance and interview in more than a year, Demi spoke candidly about the obstacles she's overcome, the power of self-love and exactly when she's dropping new music at Teen Vogue's 2019 Summit in Los Angeles.

"I've never been more in tune with who I am than where I'm at today," Demi told attendees, calling the past 12 months "very introspective."

The biggest lesson she's learned? As Lovato put it, "Life is not worth living unless you're living it for yourself. If you're doing things for other people it's not going to work out."

Part of getting to such a positive place involved Demi's focus on embracing her body just as it is. "Whenever I was in the gym over the past couple years, I was doing it to a very unhealthy extreme," she shared. "And I think that's what led me down a darker path. I was still engaging with these behaviors."