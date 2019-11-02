The youngins are making Prince Harry blush during his visit to Japan.

This weekend, the Duke of Sussex visited Japan to attend the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final between England and South Africa on Saturday, Nov. 2. But before heading off the rugby match, Harry made a pit stop to the new Para Arena training center where he met with Paralympic hopefuls. Additionally, Harry also met and hung out with a group of local schoolchildren where he posed for a picture with them holding up the flag of England.

And while Harry was posing for a group photo with all the young students, it looked like one of the young girls beside him commented on how handsome he was.

In the short clip shared by The Royal Family Channel on Twitter, Harry is seen playfully pointing to his ring finger and saying, "I'm married!"

As soon as Harry is seen walking away, the entire group of students broke out in laughter.

Not even they can deny Harry's charms and great looks!