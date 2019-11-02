Lorde's highly-anticipated third album is currently on hold as she takes time to mourn the death of her beloved dog.

The Grammy-winning singer, who has largely remained out of the spotlight since 2017's Melodrama, shared the heartfelt announcement with her newsletter subscribers on Saturday.

"I'm writing this letter to you because it's always been my intention to be transparent with you about my life and what happens to me," Lorde shared, acknowledging that she's been a "little less in contact" with fans while working on new music over the past year. "It's been going pretty well," she continued, "but something happened last month that I need to tell you about."

Pearl, the dog Lorde adopted in 2018, suddenly passed away last month.

"Pearl brought an immeasurable amount of joy and purpose into my world," she wrote. "Love vibrated all around us. I felt my life growing and swelling in healthfulness, this orb of contentment glowing around me and Pearl, and our family... After years on the road, I spent a lot of time at home, growing things, making food slowly, writing. I was receiving huge amounts of energy I can only describe as divine, and I was working hard to communicate it all to you by way of the album. I felt I had been given this great gift that I needed to share with you all."