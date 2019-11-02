Kim Kardashian is the ultimate queen of Halloween.

Two days after celebrating the spook-tacular holiday, the E! reality TV star unveiled yet another extravagant family costume. This time, Kim, hubby Kanye West and their four kids dressed up as bugs and fittingly declared themselves the "West Worms."

While North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West looked utterly adorable in their multicolored worm looks, mom—and especially dad—went for a more realistic vibe. In another video shared to Kim's Instagram, North sweetly shows little sister Chi that it's really just their dad behind the creepy mask.

Ahead of Halloween, Kim told E! News exclusively that Ye was "in charge" of designing some of their costumes. "I saw him meeting with some animatronics people," the A-lister teased at the time, "glow in the dark things and stuff that moves. As long as it looks good, I'm excited to see what he's planning."