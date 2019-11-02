Cindy Crawford and Daughter Kaia Gerber Are Twinning at Beverly Hills Gala

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 9:24 AM

Cindy Crawford and her mini-me daughter Kaia Gerber turned heads at the A Sense Of Home charity gala in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The 53-year-old supermodel and her 18-year-old model daughter showcased stylish looks; Crawford wore a black patterned over-the-knee dress, paired with a leather jacket worn loosely around her shoulders, and black pointed pumps. Kaia showed some skin in a black scalloped top buttoned at the beck, paired with matching wide-legged pants, a white blazer and a red satin clutch.

Other celebrities who attended the gala included Tobey Maguire, who was accompanied by girlfriend Tatiana DietemanSylvester Stallone, who arrived with wife Jennifer Flavin, their daughters Sistine Stallone and Scarlet Stallone, Jamie Foxx, Tyrese Gibson, Quavo, Tom Welling and girlfriend Jessica Rose Lee, and Rachel Zoe.

A Sense of Home works to help prevent youth aging out of foster care from becoming homeless by providing donated furniture and home goods.

Over the past few years, fans have marveled at the resemblance between Kaia, the second child and only daughter of Cindy and husband Rande Gerber, and her famous mother, one of the original supermodels.

Photos

Kaia Gerber's Best Looks

"My mom's the one with the mole," Kaia joked in a recent essay written for Vogue magazine.

See Kaia and Cindy at Friday's gala and other pics of their best twinning moments over the years.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

WWD/Shutterstock

Twinning at Charity Event

The two turn heads at the A Sense Of Home charity gala in Beverly Hills on Nov. 1, 2019.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

BACKGRID

LA (Leather) Ladies

Cindy Crawford went for a stroll with her daughter Kaia Gerber to kick off the new year and their duel jeans and leather jacket ensembles were so stylish.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Statement Style

The mother-daughter duo look identical whether they're dressed down or glammed up as they were in these statement looks (with the perfect leg pop) in December 2018.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, 2018 Best Buddies Mothers Day Brunch

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies International

Colorful Cuties

The supermodels both showed off their fun and flirty style in complimentary colors for Mother's Day.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Fitted & Fabulous

In April 2017, the duo attended a fashion award event and proved they both can rock fitted frocks that show off their similar fit silhouettes. 

Kaia Gerber, Mom, Daughter, Cindy Crawford, Instagram

Instagram

Makeup Free

How pretty are these two women? It's insane how gorgeous they are.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Venturelli/Getty Images

Silver Silhouettes

Clearly their model status isn't all these two have in common...they both have legs for days and a love for shimmer frocks.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Party Peeps

It's all in the eyes!

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Printed Pretties

These might be very different dresses, but both have red hues and pretty prints that show a similarity in style and taste between the Gerber ladies.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Got it From My Mamma

It's in their genes, duh.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Mr. Exclusive / MEGA

Walk It Out

Jackets? Check. Boots? Check. Sunglasses? Check. Gorgeous wavy locks? Check. Perfect model walk? Check!

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Gerber Gals

Seriously, these two are more like sisters, right?

Kaia Jordan Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Halloween

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Rocker Ghouls

In 2016, the mother-daughter pair dressed up as rockers for Halloween and we're having a hard time telling them apart.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Ladies in Black

Gerber looks like the spitting image of her mother in this black sleek dress.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Spa Sisters

We know they are wearing matching robes, but even if they weren't they'd still look like twins.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Mini Me

What's better than a jumpsuit? Wearing matching jumpsuits while relaxing with your BFF, obviously. 

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Date Night Duds

Gerber and Crawford both opt for leather jackets when in NYC and we love their style.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Puppy Pals

OK, maybe it's the fact that they are holding the same kind of dog in this picture, but we see a lot of similar traits in this pic.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

MONT/AKM-GSI

Blue Jean Babies

Long locks, big sunnies and blue jeans are a staple when traveling in the Gerber house.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Chrome Hearts Magazine

Mirror Images

Mirror, mirror on the wall...

Tomorrowland Disney Premiere, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Opposite But the Same

Who says you have to wear the same colors to match? In 2015, Gerber rocked a black leather jacket and top with blue jeans, while her mom donned a white leather jacket and top and dark wash jeans that were both different, but the same.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Borisio/INFphoto.com

Shopping Twins

Neutrals and boots are the go-to wardrobe choices for models...especially mother-daughter models.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Dylan's Candy Bar

Fun Prints

Even back in 2014 it was clear that Gerber was already taking after her mom with her choice of a prominent print resembling the printed-dress her mom donned at this event.

TAGS/ Kaia Gerber , Cindy Crawford , Family , Top Stories , Apple News
