Jason Momoa Gets a Bear to Eat an Oreo Out of His Mouth

If you give a bear a cookie...kids, don't try this at home.

Jason Momoa has revealed that to prepare for a fight scene with  a grizzly bear in his new Apple TV+ series See, he got one to eat an Oreo out of his own mouth. And he's got receipts.

"It was a Kodiak bear. It stood nine-foot tall. You're gonna see it in episode two," the 40-year-old Game of Thrones alum and Aquaman actor said in an interview on Apple Music's Beats 1 show on Friday. "You have to get it slowly close to you, and be able to interact with it."

"Once the episode comes out, I'll put it on my Instagram, when I put a cookie in my mouth. And then he eats it up," Momoa said. "You see my face with the little cookie and then this massive head comes into the frame and takes [it] out of my mouth, which is like, 'Why was Jason Momoa‘s face eaten off? Cause he tried to feed a bear with a cookie.'"

Momoa later posted a video on his Instagram page of him holding a Golden Oreo in his mouth and a bear approaching him and snatching and eating it, after which the actor smiles and wipes his mouth.

"The things we do for our ART," he wrote. "SEE. Is out. Please watch on Apple TV+. The bear needs to know your scent. So here's my cookie kisses big guy. Love you tag. Aloha Baba Voss."

In the dystopian series See, Momoa plays Baba Voss, a leader in a community whose members are blind. The show is now streaming on Apple TV+.

