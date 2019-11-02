Jason Momoa Gets a Bear to Eat an Oreo Out of His Mouth

If you give a bear a cookie...kids, don't try this at home.

Jason Momoa has revealed that to prepare for a fight scene with a grizzly bear in his new Apple TV+ series See, he got one to eat an Oreo out of his own mouth. And he's got receipts.

"It was a Kodiak bear. It stood nine-foot tall. You're gonna see it in episode two," the 40-year-old Game of Thrones alum and Aquaman actor said in an interview on Apple Music's Beats 1 show on Friday. "You have to get it slowly close to you, and be able to interact with it."

"Once the episode comes out, I'll put it on my Instagram, when I put a cookie in my mouth. And then he eats it up," Momoa said. "You see my face with the little cookie and then this massive head comes into the frame and takes [it] out of my mouth, which is like, 'Why was Jason Momoa‘s face eaten off? Cause he tried to feed a bear with a cookie.'"