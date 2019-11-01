See the First New Photo of Rob Kardashian in More Than a Year

Rob Kardashian looks happy and healthy in the first photo he's shared of himself in more than a year.

The notoriously private star took to Instagram on Friday with a snapshot from the Kar-Jenner family's epic Halloween bash. Wearing a Trolls-inspired costume and posing next to mama Kris Jenner, Rob wished his followers a very spooky holiday. Rob also shared a sweet photo of his almost 3-year-old little girl, Dream Kardashian, dressed up as Poppy Troll from the beloved animated flick.

It seems as if the 32-year-old could be ready to embrace life in the public eye again, especially after making a rare public appearance to attend sister Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party last night in West Hollywood. Sources told E! News that Rob party-hopped with Kylie Jenner and her pals.

"He seemed relaxed and was trying to ease himself back into social settings. He looked really happy to be out and about with his sisters," an insider shared.