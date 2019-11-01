BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

See the First New Photo of Rob Kardashian in More Than a Year

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 5:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Rob Kardashian looks happy and healthy in the first photo he's shared of himself in more than a year

The notoriously private star took to Instagram on Friday with a snapshot from the Kar-Jenner family's epic Halloween bash. Wearing a Trolls-inspired costume and posing next to mama Kris Jenner, Rob wished his followers a very spooky holiday. Rob also shared a sweet photo of his almost 3-year-old little girl, Dream Kardashian, dressed up as Poppy Troll from the beloved animated flick. 

It seems as if the 32-year-old could be ready to embrace life in the public eye again, especially after making a rare public appearance to attend sister Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party last night in West Hollywood. Sources told E! News that Rob party-hopped with Kylie Jenner and her pals. 

"He seemed relaxed and was trying to ease himself back into social settings. He looked really happy to be out and about with his sisters," an insider shared. 

Photos

Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Celebrate Halloween 2019

We're told Rob is currently focused on improving his mental and physical health, and over the past few months has made great strides.

Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2019

Instagram

"He is very focused on making changes and sticking with it," a source shared with E! News. "He has cut down fast food and has completely changed his diet. He also stopped drinking, which is really helping him. He is feeling a lot better and seeing results."

More than three years ago, Rob revealed he had dropped nearly 50 pounds and was working toward reaching a 200-lb. goal weight. Part of his motivation, he told Kris at the time, was to reconnect with his sisters after spending "years" in isolation.  

It looks like Rob is taking a step in the right direction.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Rob Kardashian , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Dream Kardashian , Halloween , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.