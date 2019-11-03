by Jake Thompson | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 4:00 AM
A new month brings new book recommendations! We love keeping up with what novels, memoirs and nonfiction our favorite stars are cozying up with this fall too. Fortunately, many bookworm celebs have their own book clubs with plenty of recommendations to keep our libraries stacked.
From Reese Witherspoon to Sarah Jessica Parker to Kirsten Dunst, here's a sample of stars' November 2019 book club picks. (You can also check out their October 2019 selections).
Book aficionado Reese Witherspoon made this her October pick and describes the book as so: "Set in Kentucky during the 1930's, the story follows a small group of women known as the Horseback Librarians of Kentucky. It's such a great narrative about personal strength and really captures how books bring communities together, especially for these women who are completely bonded by their love of literature."
The fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker—who wrote the foreword for these gorgeous coffee table book—had this to share: "For all like me who love and admire Prabal Gurung for his draping, magic with color and prints, his commitment to service and his last 10 years in design, this book is for you. The pages inside are just as beautiful as the cover not unlike like our beautiful man Prabal"
Living legend Kirsten Dunst had this to say about her author/friend's new book: "My beautiful friend wrote this book and life is better with her in your life."
"Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson is a beautiful book about what lights us up." Jenna Bush Hager says of her November selection."It is a book about love and family and acceptance and I missed it as soon as I finished reading it."
Former Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck started his club to share his love of books with readers of all levels. His Veteran Pick (for more seasoned readers) for November 2019 tells the powerful story of one boy's journey to achieve his life long goal of becoming a samurai warrior, brings the Train to be CLUTCH curriculum to life in a powerful and memorable way. (Rookie Readers can check out The Terrible Two by Mac Barnett.)
