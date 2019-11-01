by kelli boyle | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 2:59 PM
Chrissy Teigenpartied hard on Halloween, and oh boy, is she regretting it today.
In a video tweeted on Friday, Chrissy revealed just how bad her hangover is following her and John Legend's epic Halloween bash. "I honestly don't think I'm ever doing anything again ever," she joked, all too relatably. "I didn't even post anything 'cause I lost my phone all night. I'll post some stuff now."
Holding true to that promise, the mom of two shared a behind-the-scenes video of her getting her glam done for her magnificent Maleficent costume. "Flashback to better times," she joked in her tweet. In the clip, the Cravings author shows off her heightened cheekbones just like the ones Angelina Jolie sports in the Disney franchise. And if the makeup wasn't enough to impress you, the finished look was 10 times more glam.
The Chrissy's Court star posted a photo on Instagram of her and John in the impressively detailed photo booth set up in their California home, Chrissy looking down at her man in all of her magical glory. She shared it with no caption because, well, does she really need one?
No, she does not! Plus, based on this video she tweeted, it seems like the queen of Twitter might not be in the best headspace to come up with witty captions today. We feel you, girl.
The photos she and the "All Of Me" singer shared from their spooky soiree are nothing short of legendary, though.
Behold, the king and queen of the internet.
And the heir to their kingdom!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
Bow down to the details of these costumes and this photo booth.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on
Of course, Halloween isn't complete without a good group photo.
View this post on Instagram
there are so many good ones in this set where everyone looks perfect but my boobs look best here sorry everyone!
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
And here's one of more little Luna, looking regal as Princess Aurora!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on
Another Stephens family Halloween perfectly executed. Get back to nursing that hangover, Chrissy!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?