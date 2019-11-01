It's time for an upgrade!

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are big fans of the finer things in life. So when it comes to their homes, they spares no expense! The famous reality star and her musician husband just sprung for a $3 Million home right next to their current residence in Hidden Hills, Calif., according to Variety.

The pair purchased a 1.5-acre ranch property on a flat knoll with four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and almost 3,900 square feet. Plus, in case any of the West children want to take up horseback riding, the estate also comes with equestrian facilities. Including a four-stall stabling block, tack and feed rooms and a small, fenced corral.

The very private abode also features a lot of amenities for outdoor lounging as well. In the backyard you can find a sparkling pool and spa with a water feature, a grassy yard, a covered patio with built-in barbecue and a 4-car garage.