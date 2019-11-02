What do Vanessa Hudgens, Halle Berry and Kourtney Kardashian all have in common? They're fast...ing.

Hudgens, Berry, Kardashian and other celebrities, including Jenna Jameson and Hugh Jackman, have all recently highlighted intermittent fasting into their diet and exercise routines, opening up about the benefits of one of the wellness industry's latest trends in interviews.

"I normally eat two meals a day," Berry revealed to her followers on Instagram. "I normally skip breakfast and I sort of fast and I do my green drink or I do my bullet coffee." Hudgens, meanwhile, told People she usually only eats between noon and 6 p.m., crediting intermittent fasting for helping to curb her carb cravings.

And Jameson credited the eating method for helping her to lose 80 lbs. after welcoming her daughter in April 2017, captioning an Instagram photo of her scale with "Holy s--t... excuse my French. But wow. I can now vouch for #intermittentfasting."

So why are so many stars turning to intermittent fasting?