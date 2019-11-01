Hollywood is getting handcuffed in the name of climate justice.

A month ago, Jane Fondaannounced her commitment to focusing on climate change by moving to Washington, D.C. and founding "Fire Drill Fridays," demonstrations set to take place every Friday through to January 2020 with each one focusing on a different climate issue. To accompany the demonstrations, the Oscar winner will host a live-streamed "Teach-In" with experts for people to virtually attend on Thursday evenings.

"As Greta Thunberg said, 'Our House Is On Fire,' and we need to act like it...Every Friday through January, I will be leading weekly demonstrations on Capitol Hill to demand that action by our political leaders be taken to address the climate emergency we are in," a website for the event reads. "We can't afford to wait."