For some celebrities, the spotlight isn't all it's cracked up to be.

"I really did try very, very hard to drown my sorrows in the traditional sense of the word, the alcoholic sense of the word," Frankie Grande recalls in a teaser segment from Sunday's new E! True Hollywood Story. Continuing, Ariana Grande's brother remembers, "I stopped sleeping and then I was prescribed benzos."

His comments set the tone for this compelling clip from Friday's Daily Pop, in which E!'s Nina Parker, Carissa Culiner and Melanie Bromley hear from Dr. Drew Pinsky, an addiction specialist who lends his expertise to this week's THS episode, aptly titled, "Is Fame An Addiction?" So, for starters—is it?

"It can be conceptualized that way," Dr. Drew explains. And though he says behavioral addictions and drug addictions don't play out in all the same ways (and thus shouldn't be treated as if they do), the celebrity doctor emphasizes that, "the way people get hooked on fame…it can behave very much like an addiction."