It's over for Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson.

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to announce the couple's separation after five years of marriage. Solange and Alan tied the knot in New Orleans in Nov. 2014.

"the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before," Solange wrote in a message to her fans. "my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still. within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear."

"ive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes," Solange continued. "11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain't nan no body business [crying emoji]) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do."